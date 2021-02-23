Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $146.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.76 million to $152.80 million. Banner posted sales of $138.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $575.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $604.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $564.36 million, with estimates ranging from $546.58 million to $593.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

