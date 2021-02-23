Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (BAP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on March 12th

Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (ASX:BAP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

