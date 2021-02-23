Barnes Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

