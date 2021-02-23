Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of C$46.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.31. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

