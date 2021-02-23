Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.28 and last traded at $54.38. 1,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

