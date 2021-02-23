Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.42.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

