Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $91.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Baxter International by 12,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519,386 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Baxter International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 114,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

