Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IETC. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 382.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 63,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,527 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.