Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.40. 8,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,144,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.