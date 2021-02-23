Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,935 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

