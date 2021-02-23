BCTG Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 2nd (NASDAQ:BCTG)

BCTG Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BCTG) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 2nd. BCTG Acquisition had issued 14,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $145,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of BCTG stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. BCTG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTG. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $8,288,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,180,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,180,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,180,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,856,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCTG Acquisition Company Profile

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

