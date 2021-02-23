Beacon Securities Weighs in on Osisko Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Mining in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

OSK stock opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.63. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,651,687.80. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,232,742.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.