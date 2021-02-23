Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after buying an additional 366,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,058,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna stock opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.