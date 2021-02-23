Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,227 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $218.06 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $218.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

