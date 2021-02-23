Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $218.06 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $218.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

