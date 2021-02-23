Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,058,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.79. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

