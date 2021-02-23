BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $3.17 million and $551,604.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00694865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.27 or 0.04334726 BTC.

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

