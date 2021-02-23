Berenberg Bank Lowers Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $34.05 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

