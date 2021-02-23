Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY remained flat at $$24.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 48,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,147. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

