Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4313 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of BWMX stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. 245,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,638. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWMX. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

