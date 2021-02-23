Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $150.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average of $147.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -335.24 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $33,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.