Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

About Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

