BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 342,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,417. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.