Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Holdings Lifted by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for 18.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Bilibili worth $345,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.