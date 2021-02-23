Binance Coin Hits Market Cap of $32.49 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $32.49 billion and $8.14 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $210.25 or 0.00443102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00064785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.00 or 0.00531101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00055899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00072593 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00191137 BTC.

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

