Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $347.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $367.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

