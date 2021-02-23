Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1039 per share on Thursday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.25. Biofrontera has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.