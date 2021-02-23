Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 19th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$8.64 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.30. The company has a market cap of C$458.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

