Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

BDT opened at C$8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The firm has a market cap of C$460.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$8.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.30.

BDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

