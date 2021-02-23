Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $15.38 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $285.57 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $15.38 or 0.00030016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,225.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.01077370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.79 or 0.00384167 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004609 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

