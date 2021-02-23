Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

BSM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 36,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.