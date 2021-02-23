BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.42. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 303,428 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $245.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares in the company, valued at $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,576 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 94.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,806,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,968 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 1,407,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 369,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

