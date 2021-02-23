BlackRock Future Health ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BlackRock Future Health ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95. 1,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Health ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Health ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 70.83% of BlackRock Future Health ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.