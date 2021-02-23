BlackRock Inc. Acquires 192,981 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Penumbra worth $622,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,037.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

