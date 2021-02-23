BlackRock Inc. Has $648.26 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $648,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,067,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.05 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.