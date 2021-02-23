BlackRock Inc. Has $660.64 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $660,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

