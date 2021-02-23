BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,761,838 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,672,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,761,838 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.25% of East West Bancorp worth $591,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,691,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,279,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

