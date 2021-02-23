BlackRock Inc. Sells 498,419 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 498,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.65% of IDACORP worth $613,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in IDACORP by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.28.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

