BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $12.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $719.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

