BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

TCPC stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $719.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

