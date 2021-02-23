Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 206.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $47,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.