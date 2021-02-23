Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of Roku worth $67,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total value of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,757 shares of company stock valued at $296,324,957. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $416.15 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.