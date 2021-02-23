Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 198,640 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 374.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $35,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $152.02 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.