Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $57,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

