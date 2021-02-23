Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) is Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,830 shares of company stock worth $15,961,797. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE BE traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

