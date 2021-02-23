Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLMN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.53.

BLMN stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,923,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

