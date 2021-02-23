Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. 535,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,961,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

