Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $27.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,037.08. The stock had a trading volume of 72,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,658. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,922.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,706.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

