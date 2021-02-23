Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.39. The company had a trading volume of 328,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.12. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

