Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $2.30. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 170,962 shares traded.

BKEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

